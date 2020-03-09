Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy > Italy rushes new doctors into service as coronavirus deaths rise above 2,500

Italy rushes new doctors into service as coronavirus deaths rise above 2,500

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Italy will rush 10,000 student doctors into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to help the struggling health service cope with the coronavirus which claimed another 345 lives.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: DDOT bus service resumed at 3 a.m. after drivers called out over coronavirus concerns

DDOT bus service resumed at 3 a.m. after drivers called out over coronavirus concerns 01:28

 DDOT bus service resumed at 3 a.m. after drivers called out over coronavirus concerns

Recent related videos from verified sources

Makeshift hospital set up in Italy for coronavirus cases [Video]

Makeshift hospital set up in Italy for coronavirus cases

Italian doctors on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus are urging colleagues and authorities outside Italy to create new intensive care capacity as soon as they can, to pre-empt the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Local churches change service practices amidst coronavirus concerns [Video]

Local churches change service practices amidst coronavirus concerns

Local churches change service practices amidst coronavirus concerns

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy rushes to promote new doctors to relieve coronavirus crisis

Italy will rush 10,000 student doctors into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to help the struggling health service cope with the coronavirus...
Reuters

Detroit set to restore water service amid coronavirus fears

DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of Detroit residents who have had their water service shut off due to nonpayment of bills can have it restored under a plan that aims...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aegeanphoenix17

ThornlessRose Italy rushes new doctors into service as coronavirus deaths rise... https://t.co/uEVfyDwuPI 18 seconds ago

FrancescaHartop

Francesca Hartop Wow, what a time to be a medical student in Italy. Or not a student but an expedited doctor. Good move on their par… https://t.co/jGLDOos7rD 2 minutes ago

reglamaria82

Regla Maria RT @Reuters: Italy will rush 10,000 student doctors into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to help the struggling health s… 3 minutes ago

damienmofarrell

Damien O'Farrell RT @gavinjones10: Italy rushes new doctors into service as coronavirus deaths rise above 2,500 | Article [AMP] | Reuters @AmanteAngelo @gav… 13 minutes ago

Kimbraov1

💐Kimbra⭐️⭐️⭐️ Samaritan's Purse Rushes Aid as Hard-Hit Italy Sends 10,000 Student Doctors into Coronavirus Fray https://t.co/tAwleZysFQ 15 minutes ago

23sandyjoy

Sandy RT @mog7546: #Italy will rush 10,000 STUDENT DOCTORS into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to help the struggling health… 29 minutes ago

JasonRenker

Jason Renker Interesting: "Italy will rush 10,000 student doctors into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to hel… https://t.co/NNOSPu5Az7 35 minutes ago

BrianClineMD

Brian Cline MD Italy rushes new doctors into service as coronavirus deaths rise above 2,500 - Reuters https://t.co/swRMbN5s85 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.