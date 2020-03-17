Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jared Leto > Jared Leto Hadn't Heard About The Coronavirus But Now He Has

Jared Leto Hadn't Heard About The Coronavirus But Now He Has

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Jared Leto Hadn't Heard About The Coronavirus But Now He HasActor Jared Leto has recently discovered the latest news about the coronavirus outbreak, after being isolated during his meditative trip of self-discovery. In a real-life twisted take of Washington Irving's short story, "Rip Van Winkle," Leto has awakened to the latest news of how America has dramatically changed. Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for CoronavirusRead more In the early Tuesday morning hours, the Suicide Squad...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Jared Leto finds out about coronavirus pandemic after 12 days isolated in desert

Jared Leto finds out about coronavirus pandemic after 12 days isolated in desert 00:41

 Jared Leto found out about the coronavirus pandemic after 12 days spent isolated in the desert.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News [Video]

Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News

'Black Widow's release pushed back amid the Coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theatres shuts down cinemas across the US, Stephen Colbert films a surprise late show monologue in his bathtub and Jared Leto just..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:27Published
Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat [Video]

Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat

Jared Leto was left stunned by the scale of the global coronavirus pandemic after returning home from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Jared Leto Is Just Learning About the Coronavirus After 12-Day Silent Meditation

While many people have been following news of the coronavirus pandemic for weeks, Jared Leto is just "catching up on what's going on." The 48-year-old actor...
E! Online

Jared Leto Was in the Desert for 12 Days & Only Just Learned About the Coronavirus Pandemic

Jared Leto just finished a 12-day silent meditation in the desert, where he had no communication with the outside world, and he only just learned what’s...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Steftyem

Stef Jared Leto should probably head back to the desert meditation facility for a while. No snark, he has the means &… https://t.co/nX0AgcRQjb 3 hours ago

JimmyNailz

JimmyNailz👨🏽/KendoEmoji🎹/BlackJackBarnet🎸 @TheWeeklyPlanet @mrsundaymovies @wikipediabrown Who knew that one listener who hadn't heard "the news" yet was onl… https://t.co/uAuQn0yYf6 3 hours ago

BertShowBert

Bert Weiss A few days ago we asked if anyone listening hadn't heard of corona virus. We got TWO calls from people that had rel… https://t.co/Un98hXY88P 4 hours ago

His_Poema

Wild Seed Wow I would love to be able to totally disconnect for that long sounds amazing! Jared Leto Hadn't Heard About The… https://t.co/6sZPSKgMNy 4 hours ago

YnotBro

TB Jared Leto Hadn't Heard About The Coronavirus But Now He Has https://t.co/FTtQRvFhpx 4 hours ago

Julianka8265

Debra Oliveri Jared Leto Hadn't Heard About The Coronavirus But Now He Has https://t.co/Bq9DE4oPNi 4 hours ago

chipwagon18

Dirty Bird Jared Leto Hadn't Heard About The Coronavirus!! Powerful “news” from ‘Newsweek’ here And the media isn’t biased l… https://t.co/pK1TYiRjKQ 5 hours ago

HawkJam12

HawkJam Jared Leto Hadn't Heard About The Coronavirus But Now He Has https://t.co/cyxKedZsfk 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.