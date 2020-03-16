Global  

U.S. supermarkets, big-box stores are limiting the number of shoppers at one time. Temperature checks, delivery-only stores may follow.

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Some U.S. chains and independent grocers are restricting the number of shoppers in their stores or offering seniors-only hours. Industry experts and trade groups say it's only a matter of time before even more drastic measures begin.
News video: Long Lines Greet Shoppers At Local Grocery Stores

Long Lines Greet Shoppers At Local Grocery Stores 02:44

 Stores are doing their best to restock as shoppers panic buy essential items.

