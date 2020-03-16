U.S. supermarkets, big-box stores are limiting the number of shoppers at one time. Temperature checks, delivery-only stores may follow.
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Some U.S. chains and independent grocers are restricting the number of shoppers in their stores or offering seniors-only hours. Industry experts and trade groups say it's only a matter of time before even more drastic measures begin.
With the continued daily concerns over the spread of the covid19 virus, many continue to panic into stocking up on supplies. Yes, this virus is very serious and not to be taken lightly. Local grocery..