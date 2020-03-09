Global  

Scott Morrison stands firm on keeping schools open during COVID-19 crisis

SBS Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that schools will remain open as the Australian public is urged to implement social distancing to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
