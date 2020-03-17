Global  

Buccaneers eye QB, solidifying defense in free agency

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (9-7) UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Jameis Winston, DL Nadamukong Suh, RB Peyton Barber, WR Breshad Perriman, OLB Sam Acho, DL Beau Allen, S Andrew Adams, T Josh Wells, G Earl Watford, QB Blaine Gabbert, ILB Kevin Minter, CB Ryan Smith, T Demar Dotson, T Jerald Hawkins, OLB Carl Nassib, S Darian Stewart, […]
