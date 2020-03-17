Global  

Carlton planning to debut Martin and Newnes in season opener

The Age Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Carlton coach David Teague said on Wednesday that Jack Newnes and Jack Martin would debut against Richmond should the game go ahead, a game that the Blues have had to help their players prepare for a little differently. 
