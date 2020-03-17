Carlton planning to debut Martin and Newnes in season opener Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Carlton coach David Teague said on Wednesday that Jack Newnes and Jack Martin would debut against Richmond should the game go ahead, a game that the Blues have had to help their players prepare for a little differently. 👓 View full article

