Tom Brady agrees to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in landmark NFL free agency move, per reports

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady didn't have to wait long to find his next stop in the NFL. The former New England Patriots QB is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
News video: Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News

Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News 01:38

 NFL analysts suspect the QB will join either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Report: Tom Brady leaving Patriots for Buccaneers [Video]

Report: Tom Brady leaving Patriots for Buccaneers

We’ve seen Joe Montana play for the Chiefs. We’ve seen Emmitt Smith play for the Cardinals. We’ve seen Brett Favre play for the Jets and Vikings. We’ve even seen Peyton Manning..

Credit: WXXVPublished
Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure [Video]

Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure

Patriots fans went to Gillette Stadium Tuesday to stock up on Tom Brady gear. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:06Published

Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Get used to seeing Tom Brady in pewter.
Denver Post

Mark Schlereth gives Tom Brady an 80% chance to leave the Patriots

Mark Schlereth gives Tom Brady an 80% chance to leave the PatriotsMark Schlereth joins Doug Gottlieb in studio to talk some Tom Brady. Hear why Mark thinks it's more than likely that he will leave the New England Patriots in...
FOX Sports Also reported by •talkSPORT

