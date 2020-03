Mnuchin warns senators of 20% U.S. unemployment without coronavirus rescue -source

(Tea, anyone?!) RT @paulkrugman: Mnuchin warns of 20% unemployment. That would require something like a 30% fall in GDP, in which case proposed stimulus wiโ€ฆ 3 seconds ago

Elizabeth Humphrey RT @44mmvvpp: Mnuchin warns Senators' if they don't pass the coronavirus stimulus plan, we could see 20% unemployment in the US! .. no woโ€ฆ 28 seconds ago

๐Ÿ”†๐’ฏ๐’ฝ๐‘’ ๐’Ÿ๐’ถ๐“Š๐‘”๐’ฝ๐“‰๐‘’๐“‡ ๐‘œ๐’ป ๐“‰๐’ฝ๐‘’ ๐’ฎ๐“Š๐“ƒ ๐Ÿ”† RT @jshuey: The Fed says they want $1 Trillion Dollars $157 Billion is the cost for give every US adult $1000 What specifically are theyโ€ฆ 30 seconds ago

Big T RT @ethanjsomers: Unemployment could reach 20% because of the #coronavirus and already 18% of the population says theyโ€™ve lost jobs or hadโ€ฆ 42 seconds ago

Big T Mnuchin warns senators of 20% US unemployment without coronavirus rescue, source says https://t.co/qfpdeQzbMB 1 minute ago

Carl Homish RT @republiculos: BREAKING: Mnuchin warns GOP senators that unemployment could reach 20% without a stimulus package. Thoughts? 1 minute ago

EagleGuardian RT @girlsreallyrule: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Republican senators that the unemployment rate could hit 20% if they faiโ€ฆ 1 minute ago