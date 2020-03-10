Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Steven Mnuchin > Mnuchin warns senators of 20% U.S. unemployment without coronavirus rescue -source

Mnuchin warns senators of 20% U.S. unemployment without coronavirus rescue -source

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Republican senators on Tuesday that the country's unemployment rate could hit 20% if they failed to act on a proposed coronavirus rescue package and there was lasting economic damage, a person familiar with the closed-door meeting said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mnuchin warns senators of 20% unemployment without coronavirus stimulus

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Republican senators on Tuesday that failure to act on a proposed coronavirus rescue package could lead to U.S....
Reuters

Trump to meet with U.S. senators over coronavirus response: source

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. senators at the Capitol later on Tuesday to discuss the response to the coronavirus outbreak, a congressional...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KraftTea

(Tea, anyone?!) RT @paulkrugman: Mnuchin warns of 20% unemployment. That would require something like a 30% fall in GDP, in which case proposed stimulus wi… 3 seconds ago

lizhump77

Elizabeth Humphrey RT @44mmvvpp: Mnuchin warns Senators' if they don't pass the coronavirus stimulus plan, we could see 20% unemployment in the US! .. no wo… 28 seconds ago

daughtrofthesun

🔆𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓊𝑔𝒽𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝑜𝒻 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒮𝓊𝓃 🔆 RT @jshuey: The Fed says they want $1 Trillion Dollars $157 Billion is the cost for give every US adult $1000 What specifically are they… 30 seconds ago

Bigtrail2

Big T RT @ethanjsomers: Unemployment could reach 20% because of the #coronavirus and already 18% of the population says they’ve lost jobs or had… 42 seconds ago

Bigtrail2

Big T Mnuchin warns senators of 20% US unemployment without coronavirus rescue, source says https://t.co/qfpdeQzbMB 1 minute ago

carl_homish

Carl Homish RT @republiculos: BREAKING: Mnuchin warns GOP senators that unemployment could reach 20% without a stimulus package. Thoughts? 1 minute ago

EagleGuardian2

EagleGuardian RT @girlsreallyrule: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Republican senators that the unemployment rate could hit 20% if they fai… 1 minute ago

SunnyBlondie

Bren Holiday RT @laura_cereta: Mnuchin warns senators lack of action could result in 20% unemployment rate, source says https://t.co/UAoxt5Gx3h | Hold u… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.