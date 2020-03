Qantas boss warns of 'tough weeks and possibly months' to come

Alan Joyce welcomed the government 's relief package for airlines and said aviation had been the "first and hardest" hit industry during the global pandemic.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age



A 23-year-old has told how she doesn't care what people think of her boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age - because the sex is "100% better" than with younger men.Laura-Marie Jenks, 23, fell in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:38 Published on February 7, 2020

Tweets about this