Joe Biden extends lead over Bernie Sanders in coronavirus-hit primaries

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Early results put Joe Biden comfortably ahead of Bernie Sanders in the latest Democratic presidential primaries. Florida, Illinois and Arizona went forward with the vote, despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Joe Biden calls for unity amid coronavirus outbreak

Joe Biden calls for unity amid coronavirus outbreak 01:41

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus outbreak and how the U.S. is responding.

Election Results Snapshot: Biden Beats Bernie In Florida [Video]

Election Results Snapshot: Biden Beats Bernie In Florida

There were also four mayoral races across South Florida. The winners were: Chris Vincent in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Glenn Troast in Lighthouse Point, Frank Ortis in Pembroke Pines and Charles Burkett in..

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis [Video]

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis

New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six..

Democrats change presidential debate location due to coronavirus

The U.S. Democratic Party on Thursday said it will hold its upcoming debate between presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in Washington DC rather...
Joe Biden crushes Bernie Sanders in Florida to extend lead in Democratic race to be presidential nominee


