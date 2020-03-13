US, Canada working on mutual ban on non-essential travel
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian government official said late Tuesday that Canada and the United States are working out the details of a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details ahead of an announcement.
