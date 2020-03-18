Global  

Progressive Newman ousts Rep. Lipinski in Illinois primary

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Progressive Marie Newman won a rematch Tuesday with Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, unseating one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress in a victory for abortion-rights advocates who have targeted the eight-term congressman for years. Newman topped Lipinski and two other challengers to win the primary in the heavily Democratic Chicago-area district […]
Marie Newman Beats Dan Lipinski, Democratic Incumbent, in Illinois House Primary

Ms. Newman, a progressive challenger, upset Mr. Lipinski, a conservative House Democrat who had broken with his party on abortion rights and health care.
AOC’s pick in Democrat primary for House seat beats incumbent

Rep. Daniel Lipinski, D-Ill., a rare anti-abortion House Democrat, has lost his party’s primary race to challenger Marie Newman, a small business owner...
