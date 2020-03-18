Progressive Newman ousts Rep. Lipinski in Illinois primary

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Progressive Marie Newman won a rematch Tuesday with Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, unseating one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress in a victory for abortion-rights advocates who have targeted the eight-term congressman for years. Newman topped Lipinski and two other challengers to win the primary in the heavily Democratic Chicago-area district […] 👓 View full article

