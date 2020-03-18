Global  

Joe Biden wins big over Bernie Sanders in coronavirus-hit primaries

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden comfortably marched ahead of Bernie Sanders in the latest Democratic presidential primaries. Florida, Illinois and Arizona went forward with the vote, despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
