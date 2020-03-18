Joe Biden wins big over Bernie Sanders in coronavirus-hit primaries
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Joe Biden comfortably marched ahead of Bernie Sanders in the latest Democratic presidential primaries. Florida, Illinois and Arizona went forward with the vote, despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
There were also four mayoral races across South Florida. The winners were: Chris Vincent in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Glenn Troast in Lighthouse Point, Frank Ortis in Pembroke Pines and Charles Burkett in..
