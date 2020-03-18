Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Voting rights groups and the head of the Democratic National Committee want the states with remaining primary elections to offer voting by mail as a way to ensure that voters can safely cast their ballots amid the coronavirus outbreak. A quick and easy fix? Not always. For states that don’t already have vote-by-mail or that […]
