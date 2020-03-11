Coronavirus: Indian Army reports its first positive case

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In the first case of the In the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army , a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh , army sources said on Wednesday as the the total number of cases in India rose to 147. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father, who had returned... 👓 View full article

