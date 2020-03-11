Global  

Coronavirus: Indian Army reports its first positive case

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Coronavirus: Indian Army reports its first positive caseIn the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh, army sources said on Wednesday as the the total number of cases in India rose to 147. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father, who had returned...
News video: Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News

Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News 02:57

 Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attempts to meet rebel MLAs, taken into preventive custody; Health Ministry approves treatment of COVID-19 with HIV drugs; Indian Army reports its first case of COVID-19; Congress seeks discussion on alleged govt surveillance and more news #StaySafeStayHome

Indian Army soldier tests positive for coronavirus, first case in military

In the first case of coronavirus affecting military personnel, a soldier from Leh is reported to have been infected by the virus. 
Zee News

News24.com | Coronavirus: First Western Cape case confirmed, three more await results

The Western Cape has its first positive case of the coronavirus, Premier Alan Winde revealed on Wednesday. The person travelled to multiple countries, including...
News24 Also reported by •Independent

