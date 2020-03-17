Global  

Report: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree on deal in principle

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Report: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree on deal in principleFormer New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is heading to Tampa Bay, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. BREAKING: Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers. The...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay

NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay 01:40

 New England Patriots star quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gloria Tso reports.

Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News [Video]

Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News

NFL analysts suspect the QB will join either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:38Published
Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure [Video]

Patriots Fans Grateful For Tom Brady Even As He Announces Departure

Patriots fans went to Gillette Stadium Tuesday to stock up on Tom Brady gear. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:06Published

REPORT: Tom Brady Is Signing With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Will Be Officially Announced Wednesday

How will he do?
Daily Caller

Tom Brady 'set to sign' huge deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Patriots exit

Tom Brady 'set to sign' huge deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Patriots exitTom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise and six Super Bowl wins
Daily Star

terrellkimberl8

Kimberly Terrell RT @Fantasy__Source: REPORT: Tom Brady to Tampa Bay is a done deal. @Buccaneers expect to make the announcement tomorrow https://t.co/ZOKt… 6 minutes ago

CFI_TampaBay

Center for Inquiry Tampa Bay Tom Brady Leaves Patriots, Joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Report https://t.co/8vcxJp4qIX Is this an "old man's retirem… https://t.co/DNsqQBihLQ 55 minutes ago

runcalamity

Judith TraceMillis RT @EastBayTimes: Report: Tom Brady to leave Patriots for Tampa Bay Buccaneers https://t.co/if0eFTJlMb https://t.co/ycZ9KvOlR0 2 hours ago

Bonznstonz

Rockman Goodbye Tom, at least we won't have to deal with him anymore. Tom Brady to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agrees to d… https://t.co/7SEBj855cd 2 hours ago

OrlandoCG954

Carlos Garrido Tom Brady to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agrees to deal in principle: report https://t.co/kQa86sbkZI #FoxNews 3 hours ago

MonicaMay15

Monica May REPORT: Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers https://t.co/1ybNG7fi7R 3 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Tom Brady to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agrees to deal in principle: report https://t.co/R4EZueA6YS https://t.co/jkh0PSsFdN 3 hours ago

jaylang1

Jay Lang Report: Tom Brady has agreement to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers: https://t.co/5MFIH9kShc via @AOL 3 hours ago

