Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Beijing > China to expel American reporters after US curbs its media

China to expel American reporters after US curbs its media

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
China to expel American reporters after US curbs its mediaBEIJING — China announced that it will revoke the media credentials of all American journalists at three major U.S. news organizations, in effect expelling them from the country, in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese state-controlled media. The foreign ministry said early Wednesday that American citizens working for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post with credentials expiring before the end of the year must surrender their press cards within 10 days. It is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat actions by the two...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brands Can Be Useful Through Virus Crisis: GroupM’s Wieser [Video]

Brands Can Be Useful Through Virus Crisis: GroupM’s Wieser

VIA BEETCAM  -- The coronavirus, COVID-19, has come as a shock to the global economy - and the media industry is likely to feel the force, too. Until the virus spreads more widely in the west and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:42Published
Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists [Video]

Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists

China’s decision to expel three Wall Street Journal reporters sparks Washington move to reduce number of US-based Chinese state media staff.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China to restrict US journalists after US curbs on its media

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will revoke the credentials of Americans at three U.S. newspapers in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese media. In a news...
Seattle Times

Arcadia Biosciences' Verdeca showcases HB4 soybean varieties at Expoagro in Argentina

Verdeca, Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp’s (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) joint venture, will unveil an array of soybean...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page China to expel American reporters after US curbs its media: https://t.co/Vm6TkJrOuQ 3 seconds ago

Hongkong3333333

😷Liberty😷 RT @NewsHour: China announced that it will revoke the media credentials of all American journalists at three major U.S. news organizations,… 2 minutes ago

Hongkong3333333

😷Liberty😷 RT @axios: China is revoking press credentials for American journalists who work for the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Jo… 2 minutes ago

paul_anforth

Paul Anforth China to expel American reporters as bitter fight escalates https://t.co/a5srq4EUPR 5 minutes ago

hasunoutena

うてなはすの RT @mbrookerhk: “The fact that Beijing is trying to prevent the expelled reporters from reporting out of Hong Kong and Macau is a sign of t… 5 minutes ago

PaginaNuova

Pagina Nuova TIME WORLD - China to Expel American Reporters After U.S. Restricts Its State-Controlled Media https://t.co/sNxfnK0psm #PaginaNuova #Press 10 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English MyRepublica: Tit-for-tat actions: China to expel American reporters - https://t.co/k2BZIcSCJ2 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.