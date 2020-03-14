Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion

New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Margaret Sparrow was 21 years old when she drank a concoction to induce an abortion, at a time when the procedure was both illegal and socially unacceptable in New Zealand. Now age 84, Sparrow was delighted Wednesday when lawmakers passed a landmark bill that treats the procedure as a health […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Zealand marks one year since mosque massacre

New Zealand marks one year since mosque massacre 01:49

 Sunday marks one year since 51 worshippers were killed at two mosques in New Zealand.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Zealand marks anniversary of mosques shooting [Video]

New Zealand marks anniversary of mosques shooting

New Zealand marks the first anniversary of the attack on two mosques in Christchurch in which 51 people were killed. A formal memorial event was cancelled because of coronavirus fears, but small groups..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalise abortion

New law allows women who are up to 20 weeks pregnant to have an abortion without approval from a health practitioner.
Al Jazeera

Abortion referendum scrapped - public won't decide on law change

Abortion referendum scrapped - public won't decide on law changeThere will be no referendum on abortion law reforms.The idea proposed by New Zealand First has been voted down by MPs, during the committee stage of the Abortion...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amrigg

amrigg 🆘 RT @JoeKing3333: New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion - ABC News - https://t.co/2b6fb11SN3 via @ABC 52 seconds ago

JoeKing3333

JoeKing New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion - ABC News - https://t.co/2b6fb11SN3 via @ABC 8 minutes ago

sageandstones

Sage & Stones RT @CTVNews: New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion https://t.co/RQCiDa9Qgb 15 minutes ago

RonWalk06375892

Ron Walker New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion https://t.co/cOWDzuw3vX 16 minutes ago

mayaammar

Maya Ammar This reminded me of 1983 when the Lebanese Parliament passed a law to decriminalize contraception in the midst of w… https://t.co/drU9P1g4og 32 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy RT @TIME: New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion https://t.co/mUCTmVU7vE 56 minutes ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion https://t.co/hMFYAcyqrU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.