Governments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Australia and Taiwan joined a growing list of countries offering financial aid to their ailing aviation sectors as global airlines announced deeper capacity cuts due to plummeting demand and stricter border controls associated with the coronavirus.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS's "Face the Nation" program the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.