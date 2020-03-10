Itz Derachi RT @AFP: #UPDATE The organisers of the annual Glastonbury music festival have cancelled this year's 50th anniversary event due to the #coro… 53 seconds ago

alesha ✌🏼 RT @JustJared: The U.K.’s #Glastonbury2020 Music Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus - Read more here: https://t.co/LbWInEkGpg 2 minutes ago

Andy Moir RT @jimwaterson: Glastonbury cancelled. We're now into cancelling events at the end of June. https://t.co/1VD3Ff1V2y 4 minutes ago

M N A Glastonbury's famous Pyramid Stage will remain dark in June, as the festival becomes the latest event to be cancell… https://t.co/1H5hX3QBVT 5 minutes ago

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @BreakingNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/YLjTEeI5wU 6 minutes ago

Richard Earl Glastonbury 2020: festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/HmlnrLZ5rK 7 minutes ago

Sinéad Maher RT @petshopboys: It has just been announced that this year’s @glastonbury Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.… 9 minutes ago