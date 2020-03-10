Global  

Glastonbury 2020: Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

BBC News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar had been due to headline the event in June.
News video: Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 01:14

 Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.

Glastonbury cancelled [Video]

Glastonbury cancelled

Glastonbury has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation [Video]

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation

A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because..

Glastonbury Festival Canceled Because of Coronavirus

Britain’s biggest music event was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary in June and be headlined by Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.
Coachella in October? Prepare to Sweat

If Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival gets postponed until October due to coronavirus concerns, festivalgoers might find themselves braving hotter...
Itz_derachi

Itz Derachi RT @AFP: #UPDATE The organisers of the annual Glastonbury music festival have cancelled this year's 50th anniversary event due to the #coro… 53 seconds ago

justxleee

alesha ✌🏼 RT @JustJared: The U.K.’s #Glastonbury2020 Music Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus - Read more here: https://t.co/LbWInEkGpg 2 minutes ago

AndyMoirKernow

Andy Moir RT @jimwaterson: Glastonbury cancelled. We're now into cancelling events at the end of June. https://t.co/1VD3Ff1V2y 4 minutes ago

mnaEN

M N A Glastonbury's famous Pyramid Stage will remain dark in June, as the festival becomes the latest event to be cancell… https://t.co/1H5hX3QBVT 5 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @BreakingNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/YLjTEeI5wU 6 minutes ago

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl Glastonbury 2020: festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/HmlnrLZ5rK 7 minutes ago

sinmaher02

Sinéad Maher RT @petshopboys: It has just been announced that this year’s @glastonbury Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.… 9 minutes ago

_Jeff_Powell

Jeff Powell RT @BBCNews: Glastonbury festival cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/9CyYvdfwRx 11 minutes ago

