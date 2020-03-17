Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' release date postponed indefinitely

Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' release date postponed indefinitely

DNA Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Disney has decided to postpone the release of 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role indefinitely amidst coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Black Widow release delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

Black Widow release delayed due to coronavirus outbreak 00:51

 'Black Widow' has become the latest film to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Black Widow' Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus [Video]

'Black Widow' Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus

'Black Widow' Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus The Marvel superhero flick has now been postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the spread of the virus. Disney has also delayed 'Mulan,' 'The New..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published
Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News [Video]

Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News

'Black Widow's release pushed back amid the Coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theatres shuts down cinemas across the US, Stephen Colbert films a surprise late show monologue in his bathtub and Jared Leto just..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney postpones release of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow


Indian Express

COVID-19: 'Black Widow' release date postponed

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' is one of the anticipated films of the year. The film was supposed to hit the theatres in May. However now, Disney has...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

pickooo

A V RT @dna: Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' release date postponed indefinitely https://t.co/MUtUkxbMHF . . . #ScarlettJohansson #Bla… 7 hours ago

dna

DNA Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' release date postponed indefinitely https://t.co/MUtUkxbMHF . . . #ScarlettJohansson #BlackWidow 8 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE OH NO! The waiting period of Black Widow just increased. This Scarlett Johansson starrer has been pushed ahead due… https://t.co/u7PJrojuOr 9 hours ago

Prince58219211

Prince Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' delayed amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/7SFrVHfy6B 10 hours ago

CatchNews

Catch News Coronavirus impact on Hollywood: Marvel postpones Scarlett Johansson starrer #BlackWidow #Coronavirus #Hollywood… https://t.co/Y3BYZr7syv 14 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Coronavirus: Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow's release postponed amid COVID 19 scare -… https://t.co/n3xLNrydjY 1 day ago

Mani_chel

Manisha #HBYoongi RT @ZoomTV: #ScarlettJohansson starrer #BlackWidow delayed due to coronavirus outbreak; won't hit the screens on April 30 https://t.co/Vmt… 1 day ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV #ScarlettJohansson starrer #BlackWidow delayed due to coronavirus outbreak; won't hit the screens on April 30 https://t.co/VmttE91Bsa 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.