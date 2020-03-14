Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Why are people hoarding toilet paper? A look at the psychology of human behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why are people hoarding toilet paper? A look at the psychology of human behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Sure, there's reasonable stocking up as we stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But what's going on with the hoarding — especially of toilet paper?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: One mum's toilet paper hoard is destroyed as her kids threw them in the bath

One mum's toilet paper hoard is destroyed as her kids threw them in the bath 01:06

 One mum's toilet paper hoard is destroyed as her kids threw them in the bath

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Uses Safe Vault to Store Toilet Paper Rolls [Video]

Man Uses Safe Vault to Store Toilet Paper Rolls

This man stocked up on toilet paper amid coronavirus outbreak. He opened a cupboard in the kitchen to reveal a safe vault. He opened it for his daughter to see all the toilet paper rolls he had stored..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Woman Pretends to Buy Pizza and Mask and Pays with Toilet Paper [Video]

Woman Pretends to Buy Pizza and Mask and Pays with Toilet Paper

This woman staged a pizza delivery. When the man came to deliver her a box of pizza, she paid him with a sheet of toilet paper. The man then offered her a face mask and demanded four toilet paper rolls..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bidet Sales Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Toilet Paper Shortages

With toilet paper disappearing from stores amid the coronoavirus pandemic, folks are looking elsewhere in their quest to clean their bottoms ... bidets!!! Bio...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Business InsiderIndependentMediaite

Flushing wipes and kitchen roll is discouraged if people run out of toilet paper

People are warned not to flush wet wipes and kitchen roll down the loo if they are affected by a shortage of toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •azcentral.com

Tweets about this

huskermitch

mitch @GBRosenthal They might be people who are actually out of toilet paper and can’t find any anywhere because of the h… https://t.co/DfFYSWPOwa 16 seconds ago

JuliSchultz

Juli Schultz 🇨🇦 And now with school out, maybe people understand what all the toilet paper hoarding was about? You must have misse… https://t.co/gElOkqk0N9 1 minute ago

GSpitzter

gertrude_spitzter @JohnHoganWZZM @wzzm13 What do you expect? When people are hoarding toilet paper. 2 minutes ago

corbanvanhall

Corban Van Hall @BroontangoVlogs I don't quite understand the logic 😅 toilet paper is still being manufactured and shipping. People are hoarding odd items. 3 minutes ago

_S0L0_

Sol Okay, but why are people hoarding tissue? People really be getting 10 packs of 12-per-pack toilet paper. I hope the… https://t.co/EdlBWU0Vaa 3 minutes ago

Slovydal

Slovydal RT @SalenaZito: Today they served 200. They did that yesterday & the day before. They’ll also be able to do it day after day, thanks to the… 4 minutes ago

SolutionToDoom

Vampy RT @DanielDumbrill: Well... To all those people who have been hoarding toilet paper... You're gonna feel pretty silly when it results in yo… 5 minutes ago

SaxSon

Jonathan Zack @realDonaldTrump ...4 years. You would have been better than obama. But you screwed it all up. People are dying.… https://t.co/a7o0aabldc 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.