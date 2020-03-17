Trump administration seeks $45.8 billion in extra government funding amid coronavirus
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The Trump administration has requested an additional $45.8 billion from Congress to shore up U.S. agencies amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending. Lisa Bernhard reports.
