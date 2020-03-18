'None of our batsmen can play in Australia, India...': Former Pak captain Javed Miandad on current batting line-up Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad is unhappy with the current batting unit of the Pakistan squad. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this darthwalker231 RT @dna: 'None of our batsmen can play in Australia, India...': Former Pak captain #JavedMiandad on current batting line-up https://t.co/7… 2 days ago darthwalker231 RT @CricSubhayan: Javed Miandad on #Pakistan players: “I want to ask them is there anyone from Pakistan who can replace players in teams… 2 days ago Yahoo! Cricket Javed Miandad Tears Into Pakistani Cricket Board, Says, ‘None of Our Batsmen Can Play in Australia, India’ (Watch V… https://t.co/EG5ZRUd6jE 2 days ago LatestLY Javed Miandad Tears Into Pakistani Cricket Board, Says, ‘None of Our Batsmen Can Play in Australia, India’ (Watch V… https://t.co/mS07NtwZda 3 days ago Subhayan Chakraborty Javed Miandad on #Pakistan players: “I want to ask them is there anyone from Pakistan who can replace players in… https://t.co/TlDwxsh4Pp 3 days ago DNA 'None of our batsmen can play in Australia, India...': Former Pak captain #JavedMiandad on current batting line-up https://t.co/7uRd8S0lh3 3 days ago