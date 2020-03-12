Global  

US-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, Trump says

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The border between Canada and the U.S. is now closed for non-essential travel.
News video: Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel 00:43

 President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency [Video]

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential indoor..

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans [Video]

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement to close its borders to non-Canadian citizens on Monday.

US to suspend travel to Europe to fight coronavirus spread, Trump announces

US President Donald Trump has announced the US will suspend all travel from Europe to the US in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Trump confirms Canada-U.S. border to be closed to non-essential travel

The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday as efforts...
