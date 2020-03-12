US-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, Trump says

The border between Canada and the U.S. is now closed for non-essential travel.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential indoor.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21 Published 1 hour ago How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement to close its borders to non-Canadian citizens on Monday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources US to suspend travel to Europe to fight coronavirus spread, Trump announces US President Donald Trump has announced the US will suspend all travel from Europe to the US in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Age 1 week ago



Trump confirms Canada-U.S. border to be closed to non-essential travel The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday as efforts...

CP24 1 hour ago





Tweets about this