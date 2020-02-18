Global  

5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Utah; power outages reported in Salt Lake City

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The quake's epicenter was located northeast of Magna, Utah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Recent related news from verified sources

Utah hit with 5.7-magnitude quake, inbound flights from Salt Lake City diverted

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it had evacuated the air control tower at Salt Lake City International Airport and halted flights...
Reuters

Utah earthquake of 5.7-magnitude rocks Salt Lake City, leaves tens of thousands without power

Tens of thousands of people in Utah are without power after an earthquake rocked the Salt Lake City metro area early Wednesday, causing some damage and closing...
FOXNews.com


