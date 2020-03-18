Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > U.S.-Canada border to close to nonessential travel: Trump

U.S.-Canada border to close to nonessential travel: Trump

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The U.S.-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel [Video]

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel

President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published
How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans [Video]

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement to close its borders to non-Canadian citizens on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, Trump says

The border between Canada and the U.S. is now closed for non-essential travel.
USATODAY.com

Trump Closes Down Canadian Border For Non-Essential Travel Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Closes Down Canadian Border For Non-Essential Travel Amid Coronavirus PandemicPresident Donald Trump declared Wednesday morning on Twitter that the United States and Canada, due the spreading coronavirus, will halt all "all non-essential...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

cort_mitchell

Cort Mitchell RT @ActionNewsNow: President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is temporarily closing its northern border with Canada to all “nonessential tr… 5 seconds ago

aliceslater

aliceslater RT @sotrueradio: Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel (from @AP) https://t.co/caX1XHGYlo 30 seconds ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: The US-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted. https://t.co/l8J8Kn0xRT 45 seconds ago

MStRuebens

Mary Ruebens * #gobills RT @sjtaddeo: US-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, Trump says: https://t.co/ciwDAYJtcW via @DandC 1 minute ago

LuisAndresHenao

Luis Andres Henao RT @AP: BREAKING: The U.S. and Canada agree to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel. President Trump made the annou… 1 minute ago

katiedyd2

karen kirkendoll Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel https://t.co/PSk3wh4cNO 1 minute ago

IndiaToday

India Today The US-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted. https://t.co/l8J8Kn0xRT 1 minute ago

jenabeers

jenabeers More to come...Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel (from @AP) https://t.co/byCkIPyO0t 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.