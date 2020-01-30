Global  

US and Canada to close their border to non-essential traffic

FT.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Mutual decision comes as both countries try to stem the tide of coronavirus cases
News video: Long queues of vehicles at coronavirus military checkpoint in the Philippines

Long queues of vehicles at coronavirus military checkpoint in the Philippines 01:57

 Drivers were stuck in long queues of vehicles waiting to pass through a military checkpoint at the border of Rizal and Quezon City, the Philippines on March 16. The identities of each person inside the vehicles were checked one by one causing massive traffic at the border entrance. Only those with...

Drivers pass through checkpoints during coronavirus lockdown in Manila [Video]

Drivers pass through checkpoints during coronavirus lockdown in Manila

Police in the Philippines check motorists as the country enforces a coronavirus lock down. Military checkpoints were set up around Metro Manila, the country's capital region, as a strategy to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published
Border wall panels toppled by wind [Video]

Border wall panels toppled by wind

Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones says Mexican authorities responded quickly and diverted traffic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:12Published

Swiss funnel Italian border traffic to main routes to curb epidemic

Switzerland is shuttering nine secondary border crossings with Italy and directing traffic to main routes to slow the spread of the new coronavirus while still...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaTechCrunch

Trump announces US, Canada closing border to 'non-essential traffic' amid coronavirus fears

President Trump on Wednesday announced that the U.S. and Canada are temporarily closing their shared border to non-essential traffic as part of the effort to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersCP24Reuters IndiaTechCrunchCBS NewsAl Jazeera

BrendaT10297576

Brenda Taylor RT @AP: BREAKING: The U.S. and Canada agree to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel. President Trump made the annou… 5 seconds ago

KMH_nowinVA

Kimberly M. Hoffman RT @nytimes: The U.S. and Canada agreed to close their border to non-essential traffic, President Trump said. https://t.co/BuvzoJqWjI https… 8 seconds ago

TristanKuo_

Tristan RT @RobertR62864771: So, when Canada and Mexico close their borders, it’s totally fine. When Trump closes our border, it’s all the sudden r… 9 seconds ago

CNYCentral

CNYCentral The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald T… https://t.co/YndHljlQji 15 seconds ago

doncsho

Don Ho RT @CP24: #BREAKING: In a tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump says America and Canada will close their shared border to all "non-essential t… 17 seconds ago

NeuroLatina

Dr Soledad Miranda RT @cnnbrk: President Trump confirms on Twitter that Canada and the US will close their shared border to "non-essential" traffic. Follow li… 22 seconds ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore BREAKING: President Trump says the U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessen… https://t.co/BFiaaOknz1 25 seconds ago

RobertR62864771

ColonelRob07 So, when Canada and Mexico close their borders, it’s totally fine. When Trump closes our border, it’s all the sudde… https://t.co/6NqX4EQLIb 38 seconds ago

