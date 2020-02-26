Coach D RT @latimes: Author and former prosecutor Linda Fairstein has sued Netflix and Ava DuVernay over her protrayal in “When They See Us.” 4 minutes ago r3mote Netflix sued by former prosecutor over portrayal in 'Central Park... https://t.co/hFRPBsXimN nice. good move. you c… https://t.co/Zjw5PR8T1P 13 minutes ago Shanies Law Office Netflix Sued by Former Prosecutor Over Portrayal in 'Central Park Five' Miniseries https://t.co/2MayrtLMvE 18 minutes ago Susan Jones RT @Reuters: Netflix sued by former prosecutor over portrayal in 'Central Park Five' miniseries https://t.co/3otVuJLku9 https://t.co/vyKBjl… 27 minutes ago Los Angeles Times Author and former prosecutor Linda Fairstein has sued Netflix and Ava DuVernay over her protrayal in “When They See Us.” 31 minutes ago Aleks Kins Netflix sued by former prosecutor over portrayal in 'Central Park Five' miniseries https://t.co/Yk05JFfHV8… https://t.co/LovYelXubM 33 minutes ago Andy Elmosta Netflix sued by former prosecutor over portrayal in 'Central Park Five' miniseries https://t.co/ZFrZDO5Rd4 42 minutes ago Investech Pro Netflix sued by former prosecutor over portrayal in 'Central Park Five' miniseries https://t.co/qBzJbpQS2m 1 hour ago