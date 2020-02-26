Global  

Netflix sued by former prosecutor over portrayal in 'Central Park Five' miniseries

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
A former prosecutor who ran the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in 1989 sued Netflix on Wednesday for defamation over her portrayal in "When They See Us," claiming the miniseries about the “Central Park Five” fabricated both her statements and actions related to the case.
