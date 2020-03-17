Global  

Eurovision Song Contest cancelled: Fans react

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Eurovision Song Contest has joined the growing list of events that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's how fans of the mega-show reacted.
Recent related news from verified sources

Russia’s Eurovision entry caught using vile homophobic slurs at Pride in resurfaced video

With a music video splashed with the colours of the trans Pride flag and a satirical mocking of a Chechen leader that has overseen the deaths of countless queer...
PinkNews

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The 65th edition of the annual song contest which was set to be hosted at...
Just Jared Also reported by •ReutersPinkNews

Tweets about this

hugogs02

Hugo Foureira🇨🇾 RT @CalmAfterTheTim: The Eurovision 2020 Song Contest is cancelled, but the contest will still be happening. Online. It won't be official,… 5 seconds ago

IanHeath3

Ian Heath RT @afneil: Eurovision song contest cancelled: There's always an upside, even in the gloomiest of times. 11 seconds ago

BKOH4062

Bee KÓHUaithnigh ✌🦀🐝 The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 has been cancelled. Be grateful, this is a good day. #WednesdayThoughts… https://t.co/1THYofU4uZ 27 seconds ago

JohnMadin1

John Madin Eurovision Song Contest cancelled!!!...every cloud. 1 minute ago

TopFuelF1

Topfuel F1 Dutch Grand Prix doubts increase as the Eurovision Song Contest is cancelled https://t.co/13LcGKVjsT 1 minute ago

AlexK67871277

Alex K RT @rtenews: The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled, organisers have announced 1 minute ago

moreiramarcia1

Marcia Moreira Eurovision Song Contest cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/57SgzShM82 1 minute ago

f1reader

F1reader Dutch Grand Prix doubts increase as the Eurovision Song Contest is cancelled https://t.co/8u2Ny3chuf #F1 2 minutes ago

