Apple unveils iPad Pro with 3D scanner in major redesign
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Top tablet uses tech normally found in self-driving cars as Apple attempts business-as-usual approach to pandemic Apple has released a new version of its top iPad Pro with new 3D depth-sensing lidar technology and a revamped MacBook Air with a new keyboard, as it attempts to continue normal business...
Apple on Wednesday unveiled two new iPad Pro models that come equipped with a LiDAR Scanner, which will offer major improvements to ARKit and photography. AppleInsider Also reported by •Independent •TechCrunch •MacRumours.com