Apple unveils iPad Pro with 3D scanner in major redesign

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Apple unveils iPad Pro with 3D scanner in major redesignTop tablet uses tech normally found in self-driving cars as Apple attempts business-as-usual approach to pandemic Apple has released a new version of its top iPad Pro with new 3D depth-sensing lidar technology and a revamped MacBook Air with a new keyboard, as it attempts to continue normal business...
News video: New iPad Pro boasts unique floating design and 3D scanner

New iPad Pro boasts unique floating design and 3D scanner 00:43

 Apple just released its new iPad Pro and the features are crazy 📱🤯

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple's new iPad Pro has trackpad support and LiDAR scanner

Apple launched a new iPad Pro on Wednesday and it's a major upgrade from the last model.  The screen sizes have remained the same, at 11 and 12.9 inches, but...
Mashable

What you need to know about Apple's LiDAR Scanner in the iPad Pro

Apple on Wednesday unveiled two new iPad Pro models that come equipped with a LiDAR Scanner, which will offer major improvements to ARKit and photography.
AppleInsider Also reported by •IndependentTechCrunchMacRumours.com

