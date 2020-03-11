US election primaries: Game over for Bernie Sanders?
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Bernie Sanders Tuesday may end up being the day Joe Biden put the Democratic nomination out of reach. With dominating wins in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, he padded his previous 894 to 743 lead and moved closer to the magic 1,991 number of delegates to secure the nomination. In a normal political world, this would be the lead story, as attention turns to a Biden matchup with Donald Trump in the autumn. This is not, however, a normal political world. It's not a normal world by almost any measure.Voting in the shadow of a virus Tuesday was supposed to be Super Tuesday, the sequel, with four big-state contests. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ohio - and its 136 delegates - has indefinitely...
Joe Biden swept to victory over Bernie Sanders in all three Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday, edging closer to the nomination to face President... Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •Seattle Times
The fight in this week’s Democratic primaries may have been about who confronts Donald J. Trump in November’s US presidential election, Bernie Sanders or Joe... Eurasia Review Also reported by •The Next Web
