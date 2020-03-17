Eurovision Song Contest canceled: Fans react

Global  

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Eurovision Song Contest has joined the growing list of events that have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's how fans of the megashow reacted.
Recent related news from verified sources

Russia’s Eurovision entry caught using vile homophobic slurs at Pride in resurfaced video

With a music video splashed with the colours of the trans Pride flag and a satirical mocking of a Chechen leader that has overseen the deaths of countless queer...
PinkNews

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The 65th edition of the annual song contest which was set to be hosted at...
Just Jared

Tweets about this

hermeneutr

R. Batur Talu ♐☮️🇪🇺🇺🇳 Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/NrwYMYZoQa 48 seconds ago

_JenniGraham

Jenni Graham German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her televised address on the coronavirus outbreak: “Not since World War Two has… https://t.co/NcquWcX2H8 1 minute ago

kamla_Thakur1

لارڈ ہمدم Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/rukCcsMkeP 2 minutes ago

TheGermanWay

Hydelberg Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII As the US faces an escalating pandemic, US Pres… https://t.co/SJFFhhLb8I 2 minutes ago

sofiadmateus

Sofia Diogo Mateus Coronavirus: Merkel says it is the greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/NAekqANfOE 4 minutes ago

SvenJger5

Sven Jäger What about the migrant invasion? https://t.co/vtAlC1IEpk 5 minutes ago

marialexpi

Maria Pina Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/OYC8RFh0et 5 minutes ago

AhmedSalisu

Ahmed Salisu Ahmed Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/quwQOFh3cd 6 minutes ago

