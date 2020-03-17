Eurovision Song Contest canceled: Fans react

R. Batur Talu ♐☮️🇪🇺🇺🇳 Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/NrwYMYZoQa 48 seconds ago Jenni Graham German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her televised address on the coronavirus outbreak: “Not since World War Two has… https://t.co/NcquWcX2H8 1 minute ago لارڈ ہمدم Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/rukCcsMkeP 2 minutes ago Hydelberg Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII As the US faces an escalating pandemic, US Pres… https://t.co/SJFFhhLb8I 2 minutes ago Sofia Diogo Mateus Coronavirus: Merkel says it is the greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/NAekqANfOE 4 minutes ago Sven Jäger What about the migrant invasion? https://t.co/vtAlC1IEpk 5 minutes ago Maria Pina Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/OYC8RFh0et 5 minutes ago Ahmed Salisu Ahmed Coronavirus latest: Merkel speaks of greatest challenge since WWII https://t.co/quwQOFh3cd 6 minutes ago