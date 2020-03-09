Global  

Coronavirus confusion about safety of ibuprofen

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
First it was called fake news, then the WHO advised people not to take ibuprofen in the event of a coronavirus infection. Where does the ibuprofen theory come from and how does SARS-CoV-2 affect the body?
Debate over ibuprofen use amid coronavirus confusion

There is not enough information on ibuprofen use and Covid-19 to advise people to stop using ibuprofen, health officials in England have said.
Belfast Telegraph


