Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans were nearing an agreement on larger economic stimulus legislation to support the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.
The U.S. warned Americans to return home or to stay abroad indefinitely. As the number of coronavirus deaths hit 200, Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion economic stimulus plan. According to Reuters, the plan would provide funds directly to businesses and the American public. Two officials...
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a massive economic stimulus bill Thursday to fight the coronavirus’s fallout, even as... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Reuters India
