Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans were nearing an agreement on larger economic stimulus legislation to support the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.
News video: US Urges Americans To Stop Traveling Abroad

US Urges Americans To Stop Traveling Abroad 00:33

 The U.S. warned Americans to return home or to stay abroad indefinitely. As the number of coronavirus deaths hit 200, Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion economic stimulus plan. According to Reuters, the plan would provide funds directly to businesses and the American public. Two officials...

Republican stimulus proposal 'inadequate': Schumer [Video]

Republican stimulus proposal 'inadequate': Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the Republicans' $1 trillion opening bid on an economic rescue plan "inadequate," saying it didn't do enough to address the public health crisis caused by..

US urges Americans to stop traveling abroad [Video]

US urges Americans to stop traveling abroad

The U.S. warned Americans to return home or to stay abroad indefinitely. As the number of coronavirus deaths hit 200, Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion economic stimulus plan. According to..

Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell previews massive "phase 3" coronavirus stimulus bill

McConnell explained the "four pillars" of Senate Republicans' approach to the legislation in a speech on the Senate floor.
CBS News

GOP opposition emerges to direct payments to Americans, key plank of coronavirus rescue plan

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a massive economic stimulus bill Thursday to fight the coronavirus’s fallout, even as...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuters India

AtlantaGeorgi

Atlanta Georgia Senate Republicans unveil $1 trillion economic stimulus package to address coronavirus fallout - CNN: * Senate Repu… https://t.co/4YwM8sVtkK 45 minutes ago

JessesLaw

Elaine Taylor RT @BresPolitico: /2 McConnell says Senate Republicans "are here and ready to act." Wants "member-level" discussions on this plan immediate… 2 hours ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Senate Republicans introduce trillion-dollar coronavirus package "It will help position our economy to thrive once… https://t.co/q9WzNOUQwu 2 hours ago

DarthGroudon

caleb I’m not complaining about a check, but McConnell isn’t doing this out of the goodness of his shriveled, black heart… https://t.co/9op4Vv6icp 2 hours ago

Kellycow08

Kelly Howell @senatemajldr it isnt just Republicans, how dare you try to divide even more at a time when we need to pull togethe… https://t.co/wJbOc7yMRr 3 hours ago

BresPolitico

John Bresnahan /2 McConnell says Senate Republicans "are here and ready to act." Wants "member-level" discussions on this plan immediately 3 hours ago

JudyB1313

Judy Lynn RT @RobertWHoward: McConnell says he will pass the House bill and reiterates that the Senate "will not leave town" until they pass a 3rd bi… 6 hours ago

PeterVolkov1

Peter Volkov RT @katzcrawford: McConnell told Senate Republicans to “to gag and vote for it anyway.” It must be an election year, and for now at least i… 7 hours ago

