Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill

Atlanta Georgia Senate Republicans unveil $1 trillion economic stimulus package to address coronavirus fallout - CNN: * Senate Repu… https://t.co/4YwM8sVtkK 45 minutes ago Elaine Taylor RT @BresPolitico: /2 McConnell says Senate Republicans "are here and ready to act." Wants "member-level" discussions on this plan immediate… 2 hours ago Top U.S. & World News🗽 Senate Republicans introduce trillion-dollar coronavirus package "It will help position our economy to thrive once… https://t.co/q9WzNOUQwu 2 hours ago caleb I’m not complaining about a check, but McConnell isn’t doing this out of the goodness of his shriveled, black heart… https://t.co/9op4Vv6icp 2 hours ago Kelly Howell @senatemajldr it isnt just Republicans, how dare you try to divide even more at a time when we need to pull togethe… https://t.co/wJbOc7yMRr 3 hours ago John Bresnahan /2 McConnell says Senate Republicans "are here and ready to act." Wants "member-level" discussions on this plan immediately 3 hours ago Judy Lynn RT @RobertWHoward: McConnell says he will pass the House bill and reiterates that the Senate "will not leave town" until they pass a 3rd bi… 6 hours ago Peter Volkov RT @katzcrawford: McConnell told Senate Republicans to “to gag and vote for it anyway.” It must be an election year, and for now at least i… 7 hours ago