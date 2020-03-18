Global  

Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled moon, dies at 88

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, who circled the moon alone in 1971 while his two crewmates test-drove the first lunar rover, has died at age 88, his family said Wednesday. His family said he died in his sleep in Houston. No cause of death was given. “Al was an American […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: NASA: Apollo Astronaut Al Worden Dies

NASA: Apollo Astronaut Al Worden Dies 00:33

 NASA reports that Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden passed away in Texas on Wednesday.

