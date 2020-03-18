Eurovision Song Contest cancelled over coronavirus

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The future of the pan-European contest, which was set to take place in...

There’s a petition to have Iceland named this year’s Eurovision winners in the wake of coronavirus cancellation Weeping. Crying. Wailing. Mass orders of comfort food on UberEats. Staring into the abyss. Listening to ABBA. Caterwauling. More crying. These are just some of...

