Eurovision Song Contest cancelled over coronavirus

SBS Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
There will be no Eurovision Song Contest this year, organisers of the event say, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears

Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears 00:37

 The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been postponed over coronavirus fears, organisers have said.

Eurovision Song Contest officially cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The future of the pan-European contest, which was set to take place in...
There’s a petition to have Iceland named this year’s Eurovision winners in the wake of coronavirus cancellation

Weeping. Crying. Wailing. Mass orders of comfort food on UberEats. Staring into the abyss. Listening to ABBA. Caterwauling. More crying. These are just some of...
