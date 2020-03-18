Global  

Provincial state of emergency declared in B.C.

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The B.C. government is providing its next update on the provincial response to the COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday afternoon.
News video: Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province 04:57

 Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Footage filmed in Waterloo showed police deployed on streets and a sign reading: "State of emergency declared, stay home,...

