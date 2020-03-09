Eurovision Song Contest cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The 2020 The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been cancelled over coronavirus fears , organisers have said. The 65th edition of the event had been set to take place in May, with entries from 41 countries participating. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement: "It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. "Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. "However the uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch...


