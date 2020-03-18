This is the world’s first tattooed car

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Lexus has revealed what it claims to be the world’s first tattooed car. Teaming up with London-based tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe, the firm says it commissioned this one-of-a-kind UX crossover in ‘celebration of fine...
The all-new Toyota Yaris has been designed to meet the increasing challenges of everyday urban life.
Today's compact car customers are amongst Europe's most demanding and they typically undertake their busy lives in congested urban environments that present them with ever-increasing...
The Koenigsegg Gemera has made its world debut. It is the world's first Mega-GT and Koenigsegg's first four-seater. The Gemera is limited to an edition of 300 cars. It is an extreme megacar that meets..