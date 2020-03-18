Global  

This is the world’s first tattooed car

This is the world’s first tattooed carLexus has revealed what it claims to be the world’s first tattooed car. Teaming up with London-based tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe, the firm says it commissioned this one-of-a-kind UX crossover in ‘celebration of fine...
You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

This 3D-printed hypercar runs on electricity and methanol (and costs $2.6M)

This 3D-printed hypercar runs on electricity and methanol (and costs $2.6M)The world-famous Geneva motorshow was supposed to be on right now, but it was cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus. So car companies are making...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

CARmagazine

CAR magazine Yes, this really is the world's first tattooed car! https://t.co/m31CSJm5Sk https://t.co/nkjQCsxwNP 4 hours ago

Editorial_MR

Motoring Research This Lexus UX is the world’s first tattooed car https://t.co/WSOryrzPHD https://t.co/yIr7ep2VLW 16 hours ago

SprUnld

SuperUnleaded This is the world’s first tattooed car https://t.co/IrBmWk1nFw 21 hours ago

ImHarryHolmes

sesebols RT @Day1Enthusiast: Story idea that nobody asked for! Everybody in this world will have the first words of their soul mates tattooed on th… 3 days ago

Day1Enthusiast

Mary uwu Story idea that nobody asked for! Everybody in this world will have the first words of their soul mates tattooed o… https://t.co/ZqGLdBvYsy 5 days ago

