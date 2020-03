KCTV5 News Kansas GOP right pushes back on @GovLauraKelly for closing schools https://t.co/qlvPQlwdKX https://t.co/rDa3wqSd2z 12 minutes ago Brett Veach burner account Well, just looky at the @KansasGOP Being completely useless in a fucking PANDEMIC. Trying to knee cap the governor… https://t.co/5fK4PRh7Ae 26 minutes ago loomomAnon RT @HYVEE7: KANSAS - Re: Schools due to CORONA Two articles: First talks about schools being shut down for the rest of the year. Second tal… 30 minutes ago DOCTOR Greg RT @AudacityOfHoops: @StatsInTheWild And yet ... https://t.co/KQpniYPMyb 39 minutes ago David Hess @StatsInTheWild And yet ... https://t.co/KQpniYPMyb 43 minutes ago HYVE KANSAS - Re: Schools due to CORONA Two articles: First talks about schools being shut down for the rest of the year… https://t.co/yW7pBLiG6y 59 minutes ago diana KS @GovLauraKelly made the right decision. Contact your state legislators to support her decision. Call (785) 296-2… https://t.co/u5elkugejB 1 hour ago bossypants I hate the GOP GOP right pushes back on Kansas governor for closing schools https://t.co/vFhdomL6JF 2 hours ago