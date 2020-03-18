Global  

AP Explains: What exactly is the Defense Production Act?

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked a Korean War-era law as part of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to boost private industry production of supplies needed for the health crisis. The Defense Production Act of 1950 was signed by President Harry S. Truman amid concerns about manpower and equipment during […]
News video: Pres. Trump Invokes The Defense Production Act

Pres. Trump Invokes The Defense Production Act 02:27

 President Trump says he is signing the Defense Production Act, which authorizes him to ramp up production of critical supplies.

Trump calls himself 'war-time president' in coronavirus fight [Video]

Trump calls himself 'war-time president' in coronavirus fight

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, invoking the Defense Production Act to accelerate production of desperately needed medical equipment, said he saw himself as a &apos;wartime..

Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Watch: Trump Invokes Defense Production Act In Effort to Combat Coronavirus Spread

In a press conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he's invoking the Defense Production Act, that FEMA has been activated to Level 1, and that two hospital ships will soon be ready to dock in..

Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to address the coronavirus pandemic

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, President Trump opened remarks by confirming that he has invoked the Defense Production Act, a move that many...
