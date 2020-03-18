Global  

Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from Safdarjung Hospital

Hindu Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
A 23-year-old man, who was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital from the IGI Airport after he was suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19, jumped o
Hong Kong records fourth coronavirus-related death - hospital spokeswoman

An 80-year old man became the fourth patient in Hong Kong to die due to the coronavirus, a Nethersole Eastern Hospital spokeswoman said on Friday.
Reuters

