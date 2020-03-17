Trump dubs COVID-19 ‘Chinese virus’ despite hate crime risks
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he doesn’t think calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” — or the “kung-flu,” as one administration official reportedly called it — puts Asian Americans at risk of retaliation despite growing reports they are facing virus-related discrimination. Since coronavirus infections started appearing in the United States in January, […]
Lana Condor is calling out Donald Trump, the President of the United States, who continues to call coronavirus the “Chinese Virus.” The 22-year-old To All... Just Jared Also reported by •CBS News •News24 •Japan Today •Belfast Telegraph •NPR
