Trump dubs COVID-19 ‘Chinese virus’ despite hate crime risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he doesn't think calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus" — or the "kung-flu," as one administration official reportedly called it — puts Asian Americans at risk of retaliation despite growing reports they are facing virus-related discrimination. Since coronavirus infections started appearing in the United States in January, […]


