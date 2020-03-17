Global  

Trump dubs COVID-19 ‘Chinese virus’ despite hate crime risks

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he doesn’t think calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” — or the “kung-flu,” as one administration official reportedly called it — puts Asian Americans at risk of retaliation despite growing reports they are facing virus-related discrimination. Since coronavirus infections started appearing in the United States in January, […]
News video: Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet

Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet 01:42

 President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as “the “Chinese Virus” even as the World Health Organization advised against naming a virus for a place.

