Exclusive: India mulls up to $1.6 billion rescue plan for aviation sector after coronavirus - sources

Reuters India Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
India is planning a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion for the aviation sector, which has been battered after the coronavirus outbreak forced countries to close borders and brought air travel to a near-halt, two government sources told Reuters.
