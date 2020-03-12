Tasmania enforces tough new quarantine measures for non-essential travellers amid coronavirus pandemic

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates 04:23 Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 3 on Tuesday after a 64-year-old passed away at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Restrictive...