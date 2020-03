ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders added another piece as part of their defensive overhaul in free agency, agreeing to a contract with former New Orleans cornerback Eli Apple on Wednesday. Apple is the sixth defensive player to agree to a contract with the Raiders since the open negotiating window opened on Monday, […]

