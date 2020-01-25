Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans kept their starting offense together with only one exception before the start of free agency. The defense will look very different. The Titans traded five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos on Wednesday for a seventh-round draft pick, two people confirmed to The Associated […]
