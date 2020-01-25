Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver

Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans kept their starting offense together with only one exception before the start of free agency. The defense will look very different. The Titans traded five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos on Wednesday for a seventh-round draft pick, two people confirmed to The Associated […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Broncos land 5-time Pro-Bowler in exchange for 7th-round pick

Broncos land 5-time Pro-Bowler in exchange for 7th-round pick 01:43

 The Broncos acquire star defensive tackle Jurrell Casey on the cheap, and other moves from March 18.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman [Video]

Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman

Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman Washington cut Norman soon after hiring new head coach Ron Rivera. It's the second time Norman has left a team led by Rivera. He can now end up on several..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Ravens Hoping Pro Bowl Will Help Heal Playoff Loss [Video]

Ravens Hoping Pro Bowl Will Help Heal Playoff Loss

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he hopes the time spent at the Pro Bowl will help the team heal from their playoff loss.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Titans trade Pro Bowl fixture Jurrell Casey to Broncos for late-round pick, per report

Casey has been named to five straight Pro Bowls
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX SportsESPNDenver Post

Titans waive tight end Delanie Walker, kicker Ryan Succop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop. Injuries ended each of Walker’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

nickkemp12

nick kemp RT @AP_NFL: Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver. @teresamwalker >> https://t.co/J5wZSC7YZ1 10 minutes ago

AP_NFL

AP NFL Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver. @teresamwalker >> https://t.co/J5wZSC7YZ1 16 minutes ago

BroncosRadio

Denver Broncos Radio RT @MRiceKOA: #Broncos acquire five-time Pro Bowl DT Jurrell Casey (@Jurrellc) from the #Titans. Details and highlights are here: https://t… 27 minutes ago

USANewsChannels

USA NewsChannels Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver https://t.co/FzIKOLWlXp https://t.co/GNN5REXjZL 51 minutes ago

JayIngrum

Jay Ingrum RT @TeresaMWalker: #Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver before start of new league year https://t.co/qmpxERUC0N 2 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver https://t.co/naKZfEnRWB #sports #feedly 2 hours ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver - https://t.co/VTCwo52cVH 2 hours ago

TeresaMWalker

Teresa Walker #Titans trade 5-time Pro Bowl lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver before start of new league year https://t.co/qmpxERUC0N 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.