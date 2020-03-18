Global  

How to apply for EI and COVID-19 emergency benefits

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $27 billion package aimed at supporting Canadians whose ability to work was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an explanation of what those services will look like, and how you can apply for them.
Trump signs coronavirus relief bill after getting Congress' approval

Trump signs coronavirus relief bill after getting Congress' approval 02:30

 The bill includes free coronavirus testing, expanded family and medical leave for some, paid emergency sick leave for some, unemployment benefits, food assistance, and protections for health care workers.

