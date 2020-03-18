Global  

Miami’s Mario Diaz-Balart is first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart became the first member of Congress to test positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said Wednesday. Diaz-Balart entered self-quarantine last Friday and stayed in Washington because his wife, Tia, has a preexisting medical condition. On Saturday evening, Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, according to […]
News video: Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM

Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM 01:08

 Headlines include President Trump signing a new relief package and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart testing positive for the coronavirus.

UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive. He advised people to..

Rep. Diaz-Balart Becomes 1st Member Of Congress To Announce Positive Covid-19 Test

Diaz-Balart, 58, a Republican of Florida, said in a statement that on Saturday evening he developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache.
Taranaki's first two coronavirus cases recently returned from Egypt

Taranaki's first two coronavirus cases recently returned from EgyptTaranaki's first two people to test positive for coronavirus had both travelled to Egypt on separate trips and are believed to be employees of methanol...
